Phl seeks safe passage through Strait of Hormuz

“Secretary Lazaro said she will speak with the Iranian ambassador, most likely tomorrow. If not tomorrow, then by next week,” Castro added.

The Philippines and Iran have good relations, Castro noted.

Recently, a legislator called on the executive branch to hold high-level discussions with Iran to ensure the safe passage of Philippine-bound vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently under Iranian control.

The strait, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, lies between Oman and Iran and is the main water route for large volumes of oil.

Asked if there were Philippine-bound ships scheduled to traverse the Strait of Hormuz, Castro said the foreign affairs secretary did not give any information.

Earlier, President Marcos said the Philippines was continuing to explore alternative sources of fuel worldwide, especially from non-traditional suppliers.

Among the potential sources being considered for government-to-government oil procurement are Russia, Indonesia and India.

At an event last week, Marcos said he had been informed by Petron, the country’s sole oil refiner, that the Philippines has enough crude supply to last until 30 June.

Per news reports, a shipment of over 700,000 barrels of Russian crude oil had arrived in the country.