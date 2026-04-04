Palace debunks ‘energy lockdown claims, cites measures to secure supply

The misleading post advised the public to stock up on power banks, solar equipment, food, water, medicines, and other essentials, and urged widespread sharing of the claim online.

Malacañang reiterated that no energy lockdown is being planned, emphasizing that the government continues to take proactive measures to ensure stable fuel supply despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a one-year state of national energy emergency aimed at addressing potential disruptions in fuel supply and stabilizing the country’s energy sector.

As part of its mitigation efforts, Castro said the government is set to expand its fuel subsidy program for the transport sector nationwide starting 6 April, in a bid to cushion the impact of rising oil prices linked to conflict in the Gulf region.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported a key diplomatic development that could help safeguard the country’s energy supply lines.

According to the DFA, Iran has assured the Philippines of the “safe, unhindered, and expeditious” passage of Philippine-flagged vessels, energy shipments, and Filipino seafarers through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

“Given that the Philippines imports the majority of its energy requirements from the Middle East, these assurances from Iran will greatly facilitate the steady delivery of critical oil and fertilizer supplies to the Philippines,” DFA said.

The assurance was conveyed during a phone call between Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

The DFA said the development is crucial not only for the safety of Filipino seafarers operating in the region but also for maintaining the Philippines’ energy security amid global uncertainties.

Further, DFA spokesperson Analyn Ratonel clarified that no toll fees will be imposed on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, dismissing reports that Iran planned to charge as much as $1 per barrel, or an estimated $2 million per ship.

“On the question regarding the reported toll fee, there is no toll fee,” Ratonel said in a message to reporters.

Marcos earlier instructed the DFA to engage Tehran and secure safe passage for Philippine-bound vessels through the strategic waterway.

Iran has maintained a de facto blockade of the Strait after joint military strikes by Israel and the United States on 28 February 2026 targeting its nuclear facilities, an escalation that reportedly resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The disruption has rattled global energy markets, driving up oil prices and prompting governments to brace for supply shocks.