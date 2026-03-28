Senator Win Gatchalian urges talks with Iran to secure Phl oil supply

“The safe and prompt arrival of our oil supply cannot be delayed or jeopardized, especially now that the global market’s situation is unstable,” he said.

He added that the government must pursue “strategic coordination and swift diplomatic action,” warning that further supply disruptions could push inflation higher and worsen financial strain on Filipino households.

The Philippines, a longstanding ally of the United States, hosts rotational US military access under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), raising concerns that Manila could be viewed as a security threat by Iran.

Earlier, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the Philippines maintains good relations with Iran and has clarified that EDCA sites remain under full Philippine control.

Despite not being formal allies, the Philippines and Iran have maintained diplomatic relations since 1964, with embassies in both capitals.

The Strait of Hormuz—through which about 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes—has seen disruptions, sending global prices soaring.

Local petroleum firms earlier warned that fuel supplies in the Philippines could run out by May if new deliveries are not secured, with available supplies being offered at significantly higher prices.

Amid the tight market, a Russian oil shipment carrying 700,000 barrels of crude recently docked in Limay, Bataan, reportedly consigned to Petron Corporation, as global supply chains adjust to the ongoing conflict.