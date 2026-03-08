P119M shabu seized in Clark

A subsequent PDEA K9 sweep yielded a positive indication for suspected dangerous drugs. Authorities then conducted a 100% physical examination, uncovering two black rectangular resin blocks containing white crystalline substances suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu), weighing approximately 17,500 grams, concealed within the countertops.

Laboratory testing later confirmed the substances to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, classified as a dangerous drug under Republic Act No. 9165.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention was issued by District Collector Jairus S. Reyes against the shipment for violations of Sections 118(g), 119(d), and 1113 par. f, i, and l (3 and 4) of R.A. No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), in relation to R.A. No. 9165, as amended.

District Collector Reyes commended the dedication of Customs personnel and partner agencies involved in the operation. “I commend our officers and partner agencies for their vigilance and swift coordination in intercepting this shipment.

Their commitment and teamwork are crucial in safeguarding our borders and protecting our communities from the dangers posed by illegal drugs,” he said.

Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno likewise emphasized the importance of strong partnerships among enforcement agencies. “The success of this operation underscores the value of deep-rooted coordination among our partner agencies. By strengthening collaboration and sharing intelligence, we ensure that our borders remain secure and that illegal drugs are prevented from reaching our communities,” the Commissioner said.