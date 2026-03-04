DAR provides modern tools to beneficiaries in Camarines Norte

The Department of Agrarian Reform issued equipment to optimize agricultural production for two Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organizations (ARBOs) in Camarines Norte this Wednesday.

The ARBOs were said to be the Sta. Cruz United Farmers and Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association (SCUFARBA) in Barangay Sta. Cruz in the town of Labo and the Villa Aurora Farmers and Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association (VAFARBA) in Barangay Villa Aurora in Capalonga.

Both organizations were given feed pelletizers and hammer mills which the DAR said can be used as a cost-effective solution as it can be used as a way to convert their crops into food for their livestock.

Prior to being handed over to the beneficiaries, the DAR said that the supplier of the device performed a hands-on demonstration to ensure that the equipment were working properly.

“This is about helping our ARBOs move up the value chain. By adding value to their harvests, they can increase earnings, reduce costs, and build more livelihoods,” said DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III.

Agriculture was touted as the primary source of income for residents of Camarines Norte with the city producing coconuts, rice, rootcrops, and various vegetables which the Office of Provincial Agriculturist in the municipality said was most often purchased by its locals.

Out of the different crops, the province was said to be most known for its Queen Pineapple as it supplies 96 percent of the country’s total stock.

The provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Odessa Cabezudo noted that the project of the department was not only intended to supplement the current needs of the beneficiaries but it also aimed to promote sustainability in their livelihood.