NU takes on free-falling ateneo

NU sits in second to third spot in the standings, tied with the Lady Tamaraws, sporting an identical 6-3 win-loss slate behind unbeaten De La Salle University (9-0).

The three-peat-seeking Lady Bulldogs fell short of completing a reverse sweep and absorbed a 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 20-22 loss to the Lady Tamaraws last Sunday.

Defeating teams NU is expected to beat is essential at this stage, where every victory counts, especially against the Blue Eagles, who, despite a 1-8 record, play without pressure.

Ateneo, already on the brink of another Final Four absence for the fourth straight season, is looking to arrest a two-game slide and avenge a straight-sets loss to NU in their first-round meeting.

Meanwhile, Adamson University aims to connect its first back-to-back wins of the season in a showdown against listless University of the East (UE) at 11 a.m.

The Lady Falcons, who have been alternating wins and losses so far, hope to break that pattern and improve from a 5-4 slate they share with UST in fourth to fifth.

“We need to be consistent with what we do. We need to grind and put in more hard work to get into the Final Four. The next games are crucial so we need to be more consistent and be mentally tough every time,” said Adamson coach JP Yude, whose squad is on the right track of making it to the semifinals for the first time in three years.

Behind Shaina Nitura and Frances Mordi, Adamson swept Ateneo, 25-17, 27-25, 25-16, last Wednesday.

On the other hand, the also-ran Lady Warriors are just looking for a breakthrough win and an end to a nine-game skid.

UE has dropped a total of 23 straight games since last season.

In men’s play, the six-peat-seeking Bulldogs are not taking the Blue Eagles lightly in their 3 p.m. matchup.

NU comes off its biggest win of the season, a 28-26, 17-25, 24-26, 25-11, 15-8 victory over erstwhile unbeaten FEU, bringing its record to 7-2.

Ateneo, meanwhile, seized solo fourth place at 5-4 following last Wednesday’s 25-19, 25-27, 25-22, 25-20 win over Adamson.

The Falcons and the Red Warriors, sitting at the bottom with 2-7 and 1-8 records, respectively, clash at 9 a.m.