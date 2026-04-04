Nakakahiya! (shame on you!)

Every time I fly home, I brace myself. The long lines. The heat. The outdated facilities. But at least, I tell myself, it is safe. Now even that basic expectation has been shattered — quite literally.

We keep hearing about billions being poured into rehabilitation. Yet what do we see? A ceiling collapsing in broad daylight, injuring innocent people. Where is that money going? Certainly not into quality workmanship or proper maintenance.

Here in the United Arab Emirates, the airports are world-class — clean, efficient, and above all, safe. When something breaks, it is fixed properly. When something fails, someone answers for it.

Back home, we are given statements, investigations, and assurances. All after the fact. And then we wonder why Filipinos abroad feel a sense of shame when we talk about our own country’s facilities.

The Filipino traveler deserves better. The returning OFW who has worked tirelessly abroad deserves to come home to a gateway that reflects dignity, not decay.

Rodelio Toribio

Dubai, UAE