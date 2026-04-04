Raffy Tulfo urges DOTr to aid NAIA ceiling collapse victims promptly

A detailed report on the current condition of the victims remains pending, as of Saturday.

A swift investigation has already been launched by the Manila International Airport Authority and NNIC to determine the cause of the collapse of a partial ceiling at the arrival extension area of NAIA Terminal 1, with the DOTr ordering a thorough assessment to prevent the recurrence of the incident.

The NNIC, a consortium led by San Miguel Corp. that took over the operation of the country’s main gateway following its privatization in September 2024, confirmed that the incident occurred at around 10:43 a.m. though the area was immediately cordoned off.

Moreover, it said that it "continues to provide all necessary assistance to those involved," assuring that the safety of passengers and airport employees is its "top priority."

Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon, chair of the House committee on public accounts, lamented the incident, stressing that it raises serious concerns regarding the level of maintenance of NAIA terminals under the new private operator.

Under a 25-year concession agreement to the tune of P170 billion, the NNIC aims to rehabilitate the Philippines’ main gateway and expand its annual capacity from 42 million to 62 million yearly.

Lopez, meanwhile, vowed that a thorough investigation into the incident is already ongoing and that all relevant updates will be sent to Tulfo's office at the earliest time available.

Tulfo strongly reminded the DOTr, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, and all concerned agencies to be proactive in enforcing safety standards across all airport facilities as travelers set to head back to Manila for work following the observance of the Holy Week.