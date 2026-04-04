Myanmar peace efforts renewed

The government called for a “renewed momentum” toward ending the violence in Myanmar following the reported election of junta chief Min Aung Hlaing as president.
In a statement over the weekend, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the Philippines is closely monitoring recent political developments in the Southeast Asian nation. She emphasized that Manila remains actively engaged with Myanmar through diplomatic channels.
Castro noted that Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, who also serves as Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair to Myanmar, will continue to coordinate with Myanmar authorities and key stakeholders alongside the Philippine embassies in the region.
“The Philippines remains committed to supporting ASEAN’s collective efforts and encourages renewed momentum toward the full and effective implementation of the Five-Point Consensus,” Castro said.
Violence must stop
She said priority areas include achieving a cessation of violence and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian assistance to affected communities across Myanmar.
The development comes after Min Aung Hlaing, the military leader who seized power in 2021, was elected president by pro-military lawmakers in a junta-led political process.