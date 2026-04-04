Myanmar peace efforts renewed

Castro noted that Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, who also serves as Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair to Myanmar, will continue to coordinate with Myanmar authorities and key stakeholders alongside the Philippine embassies in the region.

“The Philippines remains committed to supporting ASEAN’s collective efforts and encourages renewed momentum toward the full and effective implementation of the Five-Point Consensus,” Castro said.

Violence must stop

She said priority areas include achieving a cessation of violence and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian assistance to affected communities across Myanmar.

The development comes after Min Aung Hlaing, the military leader who seized power in 2021, was elected president by pro-military lawmakers in a junta-led political process.