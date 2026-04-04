Most wanted drug suspect apprehended in Taguig 

According to the Taguig City Police Station, Wilfredo is facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Following his arrest, the suspect was transported to Taguig-Pateros District Hospital for a mandatory medical examination before being processed for further legal proceedings.

His warrant will be returned to the issuing court for proper disposition.

The arrest is part of the ongoing efforts by the Taguig City Police Station to address the proliferation of illegal drugs and ensure public safety.