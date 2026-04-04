Most wanted drug suspect apprehended in Taguig 

A key drug suspect, listed as the station-level Top 9 Most Wanted Person for April 2026, was arrested this morning in Taguig City.
The suspect, identified as Wilfredo, 37, a construction worker and resident of Barangay Calzada Tipas, Taguig City, was taken into custody at approximately 10:20 AM along Ruhale Street, Barangay Calzada Tipas.
According to the Taguig City Police Station, Wilfredo is facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Following his arrest, the suspect was transported to Taguig-Pateros District Hospital for a mandatory medical examination before being processed for further legal proceedings.
His warrant will be returned to the issuing court for proper disposition.
The arrest is part of the ongoing efforts by the Taguig City Police Station to address the proliferation of illegal drugs and ensure public safety.