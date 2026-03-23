Makati most wanted no. 9 arrested in drug raid

“This was a successful service of a warrant of arrest for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002,” the Makati police said in its statement, noting that the case involved possession of dangerous drugs under Republic Act 9165.

The arrest was made by virtue of a warrant issued by Veronica B. Tongio-Igot of the Regional Trial Court Branch 65 in Makati, under Criminal Case No. R-MKT-20-01668-CR dated May 14, 2024.

Police said the operation was conducted “in connection with the service of sentence.”

Following his arrest, Gerardo was brought to the Makati police station for documentation, and the served warrant will be returned to the court.

The Southern Police District said the arrest demonstrates its ongoing efforts to intensify operations against wanted persons and illegal drug activities.