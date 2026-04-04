Hope springs: Marcos seeks unity, compassion

He underscored the enduring significance of Christ’s Resurrection across generations, emphasizing that sacrifice and suffering are not in vain but serve as pathways to renewal and transformation.

“Easter has reminded us that sacrifice is never in vain, that suffering is not the end but the beginning of renewal,” he said.

He noted that faith can guide people even through their darkest moments.

“In the Resurrection of Christ, we find an unshakable promise that God’s grace endures, and that even in our darkest hours, faith will lead us to the light,” Marcos said.

Build nation with kindness

The President called on Filipinos to live out the message of Easter through concrete actions.

He encouraged the people to choose compassion over indifference, generosity over self-interest, and unity over division, stressing that small acts of kindness can contribute to national renewal.

“As a people known for resilience and deep faith, let us carry the light of Easter into our daily lives not only in words, but in action,” he said.

Marcos further urged citizens to rise with renewed purpose and a strong sense of responsibility toward one another.

“Let us build a nation where kindness is instinct and unity is our strength. For when we stand together guided by faith, bound by love of country, and driven by a shared vision, there is no challenge we cannot overcome,” he said.

He reiterated his vision of a “Bagong Pilipinas.”

“Together, let us move forward in building a Bagong Pilipinas where compassion and care for one another continue to define who we are as a people,” he said.

Light shines brightest after darkness

Meanwhile, former Speaker and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez, the President’s cousin, shared a message of hope on his social media platforms to mark Black Saturday.

“Even if it seems that the world is shrouded in darkness, we know that light will eventually come,” he said. “Let us remain steadfast in our faith in the midst of waiting.”

The post drew thousands of mixed reactions and comments from netizens on Facebook despite its seemingly spiritual nature.

Romualdez said he stepped down as House leader to allow the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to conduct its investigation into the anomalous flood control projects “without doubt, without interference, and without undue influence.”

Romualdez himself was tagged in the anomalies though so far he has not been charged with anything.