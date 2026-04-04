DOE: Strait of Hormuz safe-passage deal won’t cut fuel prices

(FILES) This handout natural-colour image acquired with MODIS on NASA’s Terra satellite taken on February 5, 2025 shows the Gulf of Oman and the Makran region (C) in southern Iran and southwestern Pakistan, and the Strait of Hormuz (L) and the northern coast of Oman (bottom). The US president sent a peace plan to Iran as he voiced optimism on March 25, 2026 at ending nearly a month of warfare, with Tehran announcing that it will let "non-hostile" oil vessels go through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices dropped sharply and stocks in Asia rose on broader de-escalation hopes following nearly four weeks of war, as the US president appeared to be ramping up efforts to bring an end to his joint military operation with Israel. Photo courtesy of NASA Earth Observatory / AFP.

Maria Bernadette Romero









Copied The Department of Energy (DOE) said the government’s safe-passage plan for fuel shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz will not reduce fuel prices, but is intended to protect the country from possible supply disruptions amid rising global tensions. “This development will not immediately bring down fuel prices, nor does it resolve our long-term structural challenges in energy,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said in a Saturday night social media post. DOE: No oil supply shortage, but prices seen surging “Any disruption there creates a domino effect that impacts global supply—and ultimately, prices at the pump,” she said. Garin explained that even if the country sources refined fuel from Singapore or South Korea, the crude that feeds those hubs still passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Phl-Iran oil talks spark passage hopes While “not a perfect solution,” Garin said it reduces risk at a time when stability is critical. The arrangement, she noted, is meant to keep supply steady and shield the economy from further volatility. “Sa gitna ng krisis, ang mahalaga ay malinaw ang direksyon at tuloy-tuloy ang aksyon,” Garin added.