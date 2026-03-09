DOE: No oil supply shortage, but prices seen surging

Garin said there is currently no worldwide supply shortage, but the ongoing global tensions are driving up prices.

To help secure fuel supply, the DOE is also exploring possible government-to-government agreements with other countries.

According to Garin, the Philippines has enough fuel supply for now and stocks are expected to last beyond April, but the concern is how much the country will have to pay for oil.

She also confirmed that the expected fuel price hike on Tuesday, 10 March, could be the largest increase so far, with pump prices projected to rise by ₱17 to ₱24 per liter for the week.