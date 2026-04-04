Coco Martin denies links to online gambling ads

“We would like to clarify that Coco Martin is not connected to, endorsing, or promoting any form of gambling or online gambling platforms,” the statement read.

According to his camp, any materials currently making rounds online that suggest otherwise are not only false but deliberately misleading. These include advertisements and posts that appear to carry Martin’s likeness or identity without proper authorization.

The production company emphasized that such content should not be trusted, as it does not reflect any official partnership or involvement on the actor’s part.

Beyond clearing his name, Martin’s team also issued a broader reminder to the public, urging vigilance in the face of increasingly sophisticated online scams.

“Mahigpit naming pinapaalalahanan ang publiko na maging mapanuri at iwasan ang pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga ganitong uri ng mapanlokong promosyon,” the statement said.

The incident highlights a growing concern in the digital space, where celebrities’ identities are often exploited to lend credibility to questionable platforms. For public figures like Coco Martin—who continues to maintain a strong presence both on screen and behind the scenes—the misuse of their image not only risks their reputation but also places fans at potential risk.

As fraudulent endorsements continue to circulate, Martin’s message is clear: trust only verified sources, and remain cautious of online offers that seem too good to be true.