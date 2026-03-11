DTI-SCLG assesses logistics, supply chain landscape of Aurora

The DTI Philippines-Supply Chain and Logistics Group (DTI-SCLG) assessed the logistics and supply chain landscape in Aurora during their visit to the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport (APECO) Head Office in Casiguran, Aurora from March 2 to 4, 2026.
According to APECO President and CEO Gil G. Taway IV, Undersecretary Mary Jean T. Pacheco led the DTI-SCLG team that identified opportunities to strengthen APECO’s role as an emerging hub for trade, industry, and logistics along the eastern seaboard.
Part of the visiting team were Department of Trade and Industry - Aurora Province and Philippine Pharma Procurement, Inc. as well as experts from the University of the Philippines-National College of Public Administration and Governance and REID Foundation.
The delegation visited key APECO infrastructure including the Super Health Center, Central Water System and Reservoir, and the APECO Airstrip. They also visited the proposed site of the Casiguran International New Port and the Dibacong Port managed by the Philippine Ports Authority.
APECO also showcased the beauty of Northern Aurora by bringing the delegation to several local tourist spots.
The Authority expressed its gratitude to DTI-SCLG, PPPI, UP-NCPAG, and REID Foundation for its commitment to strengthening logistics development in emerging growth areas, which will help support APECO’s efforts to improve connectivity and attract investments to the ecozone.
The logistics and supply chain landscape involves managing the entire, complex flow of goods, services, and information from raw materials to final customer delivery.
Key components include procurement, manufacturing, warehousing, and transport. It is currently focused on enhancing flexibility, resilience, and visibility to mitigate disruptions like pandemics or inflation.
The logistics and supply chain landscape in Aurora, Philippines, is currently undergoing a significant transformation. It is shifting from a remote, tourism-dependent province into a strategic logistics hub for the country’s eastern seaboard.
While still in the developmental phase, the broader industry outlook for 2026 emphasizes the adoption of AI-driven visibility and predictive insights to manage supply chain disruptions, which are expected to be integrated into APECO’s modern infrastructure plans.