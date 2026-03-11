DTI-SCLG assesses logistics, supply chain landscape of Aurora

APECO also showcased the beauty of Northern Aurora by bringing the delegation to several local tourist spots.

The Authority expressed its gratitude to DTI-SCLG, PPPI, UP-NCPAG, and REID Foundation for its commitment to strengthening logistics development in emerging growth areas, which will help support APECO’s efforts to improve connectivity and attract investments to the ecozone.

The logistics and supply chain landscape involves managing the entire, complex flow of goods, services, and information from raw materials to final customer delivery.

Key components include procurement, manufacturing, warehousing, and transport. It is currently focused on enhancing flexibility, resilience, and visibility to mitigate disruptions like pandemics or inflation.

The logistics and supply chain landscape in Aurora, Philippines, is currently undergoing a significant transformation. It is shifting from a remote, tourism-dependent province into a strategic logistics hub for the country’s eastern seaboard.

While still in the developmental phase, the broader industry outlook for 2026 emphasizes the adoption of AI-driven visibility and predictive insights to manage supply chain disruptions, which are expected to be integrated into APECO’s modern infrastructure plans.