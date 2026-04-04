Black Saturday draws quiet devotion as faithful reflect

For Simon, 50, who has been serving the church for nearly a decade, the observance of Black Saturday remains deeply meaningful. “I’ve been serving the church for almost a decade now,” he said, emphasizing how the tradition has become part of his life and faith journey.

He added that the practice will continue regardless of changing times and challenges. “This tradition will remain in the coming years no matter what happens in the world, because it has been my hope for a better life,” he said.

As evening approaches, more devotees are expected to gather for the vigil mass, carrying with them prayers of hope and renewal. Even in its quietness, Black Saturday continues to draw the faithful, offering a moment to pause before the joy of Easter unfolds.