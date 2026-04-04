Black Saturday draws quiet devotion as faithful reflect

KAWIT, Cavite — Devotees continued to visit churches on Black Saturday, embracing a day of silence and solemn reflection as they await the celebration of Easter Sunday. Unlike the more crowded observances of previous days, the atmosphere remained subdued, with parishioners quietly lighting candles, praying and spending time in personal contemplation.
At St. Mary Magdalene Church in Kawit, Cavite, churchgoers steadily arrived throughout the day, keeping alive the tradition of visiting churches even without major public rituals scheduled in the morning. The parish is set to culminate the day with the 6 p.m. mass for Sabado de Gloria, highlighted by the Easter Vigil known locally as the “Magdamagang Pagdiriwang ng Pasko ng Muling Pagkabuhay ng Panginoon,” which marks the transition from mourning to celebration of Jesus Christ’s resurrection.
For Simon, 50, who has been serving the church for nearly a decade, the observance of Black Saturday remains deeply meaningful. “I’ve been serving the church for almost a decade now,” he said, emphasizing how the tradition has become part of his life and faith journey.
He added that the practice will continue regardless of changing times and challenges. “This tradition will remain in the coming years no matter what happens in the world, because it has been my hope for a better life,” he said.
As evening approaches, more devotees are expected to gather for the vigil mass, carrying with them prayers of hope and renewal. Even in its quietness, Black Saturday continues to draw the faithful, offering a moment to pause before the joy of Easter unfolds.