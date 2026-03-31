LIST: Holy Week 2026 mass schedules and activities across metro churches

As millions of Filipino Catholics prepare to observe the Paschal Triduum from 2 April to 5 April , major churches across Metro Manila have officially released their schedules for Holy Week 2026. This year's sacred observance is distinctly marked by urgent pastoral reminders from church leadership, challenging devotees to practice "digital fasting" and to reflect deeply on pressing societal realities.
Below are the liturgical schedules in major Metro Manila churches:
The Manila Cathedral, in their official posts on social media platforms Friday, announced their schedule of liturgical activities for the rest of the Holy Week:
Holy Thursday (2 April)
6:30 A.M. - Morning prayer
7:00 A.M - Chrism Mass
5:00 P.M. - Mass of the Lord's Supper
Good Friday (3 April)
8:30 A.M. - Stations of the Cross
12:00 P.M. - Siete Palabras (Seven Last Words)
3:00 P.M. - Celebration of the Passion of the Lord
Black Saturday (4 April)
8:00 P.M. - Easter Vigil
Easter Sunday (5 April)
Masses:
8:00 A.M., 10: 00 A.M., 4:00 P.M., 6:00 P.M.
The cradle of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno also detailed their Semana Santa activities in their Holy Mass broadcasts on Facebook Live, hosting multiple processions:
Holy Thursday (2 April)
6:00 A.M. - Chrism Mass (on Manila Cathedral)
5:00 P.M. - Mass of the Lord's Supper
7:00 P.M. - Reposition the Blessed Sacrament (Altar of Repose)
Good Friday (3 April)
12:00 A.M. - Procession of the Black Nazarene
8:00 A.M. - Morning Prayers
12:00 P.M. - Siete Palabras (Seven Last Words)
3:00 P.M. - Celebration of the Passion of Christ
4:00 P.M. - Procession of the Holy Burial
Black Saturday (4 April)
7:00 A.M. - Prusisyon de Silencio
8:00 A.M. - Morning Prayers
8:00 P.M. - Easter Vigil
***Easter Sunday Procession (Salubong) after Holy Mass
Easter Sunday (5 April)
Masses:
Morning - hourly, starting 5:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M.
Afternoon - 12:15 P.M., 3:00 P.M., 4:00 P.M., 5:00 P.M.
Evening - 6:00 P.M., 7:00 P.M.
The National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help will host the following activities this Lenten season:
Holy Thursday (2 April)
9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. - Confession
6:00 P.M. - Last Supper
8:00 P.M. - Prayer Vigil
Good Friday (3 April)
7:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. - Confession
7:00 A.M. - Grand Station of the Cross
1:00 P.M. - Siete Palabras (Seven Last Words)
3:00 P.M. - Veneration of the Cross
Black Saturday (4 April)
8:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.; 3:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. - Confession
9:30 A.M. - Prayer of Sorrow
9:30 P.M. - Easter Vigil Mass
Easter Sunday ( 5 April)
Masses:
6:30 A.M. - 8:00 A.M. - Mass with the Elderly
9:30 A.M. - Mass with the Deaf
11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. - Mass with Children
3:30 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. - Regular Mass
The National Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Makati will observe the following activities:
Holy Thursday (2 April)
7:00 A.M. - Chrism Mass (Manila Cathedral)
5:00 P.M. - Mass of the Lord's Supper
7:00 P.M. - Reposition of the Blessed Sacrament (Altar of Repose)
Good Friday (3 April)
4:00 A.M. - Parish-wide Stations of the Cross
12:00 P.M. - Siete Palabras (Seven Last Words)
5:30 P.M. - Procession of the Lord's Burial
9:00 P.M. - Soledad Procession
Black Saturday (4 April)
6:00 A.M. - Morning Prayer
8:00 P.M. - Easter Vigil
Easter Sunday (5 April)
4:00 A.M. - Easter Sunday (Salubong) Procession
***Regular Sunday Mass Schedule resumes