SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

LIST: Holy Week 2026 mass schedules and activities across metro churches

LIST: Holy Week 2026 mass schedules and activities across metro churches
Published on

As millions of Filipino Catholics prepare to observe the Paschal Triduum from 2 April to 5 April , major churches across Metro Manila have officially released their schedules for Holy Week 2026. This year's sacred observance is distinctly marked by urgent pastoral reminders from church leadership, challenging devotees to practice "digital fasting" and to reflect deeply on pressing societal realities.

Below are the liturgical schedules in major Metro Manila churches:

1. Manila Cathedral

The Manila Cathedral, in their official posts on social media platforms Friday, announced their schedule of liturgical activities for the rest of the Holy Week:

  • Holy Thursday (2 April)

    6:30 A.M. - Morning prayer

    7:00 A.M - Chrism Mass

    5:00 P.M. - Mass of the Lord's Supper

  • Good Friday (3 April)

    8:30 A.M. - Stations of the Cross

    12:00 P.M. - Siete Palabras (Seven Last Words)

    3:00 P.M. - Celebration of the Passion of the Lord

  • Black Saturday (4 April)

    8:00 P.M. - Easter Vigil

  • Easter Sunday (5 April)

    Masses:

    8:00 A.M., 10: 00 A.M., 4:00 P.M., 6:00 P.M.

2. Quiapo Church (Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene)

The cradle of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno also detailed their Semana Santa activities in their Holy Mass broadcasts on Facebook Live, hosting multiple processions:

  • Holy Thursday (2 April)

    6:00 A.M. - Chrism Mass (on Manila Cathedral)

    5:00 P.M. - Mass of the Lord's Supper

    7:00 P.M. - Reposition the Blessed Sacrament (Altar of Repose)

  • Good Friday (3 April)

    12:00 A.M. - Procession of the Black Nazarene

    8:00 A.M. - Morning Prayers

    12:00 P.M. - Siete Palabras (Seven Last Words)

    3:00 P.M. - Celebration of the Passion of Christ

    4:00 P.M. - Procession of the Holy Burial

  • Black Saturday (4 April)

    7:00 A.M. - Prusisyon de Silencio

    8:00 A.M. - Morning Prayers

    8:00 P.M. - Easter Vigil

    ***Easter Sunday Procession (Salubong) after Holy Mass

  • Easter Sunday (5 April)

    Masses:

    Morning - hourly, starting 5:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M.

    Afternoon - 12:15 P.M., 3:00 P.M., 4:00 P.M., 5:00 P.M.

    Evening - 6:00 P.M., 7:00 P.M.

3. Baclaran Church (National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help)

The National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help will host the following activities this Lenten season:

  • Holy Thursday (2 April)

    9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. - Confession

    6:00 P.M. - Last Supper

    8:00 P.M. - Prayer Vigil

  • Good Friday (3 April)

    7:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. - Confession

    7:00 A.M. - Grand Station of the Cross

    1:00 P.M. - Siete Palabras (Seven Last Words)

    3:00 P.M. - Veneration of the Cross

  • Black Saturday (4 April)

    8:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.; 3:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. - Confession

    9:30 A.M. - Prayer of Sorrow

    9:30 P.M. - Easter Vigil Mass

  • Easter Sunday ( 5 April)

    Masses:

    6:30 A.M. - 8:00 A.M. - Mass with the Elderly

    9:30 A.M. - Mass with the Deaf

    11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. - Mass with Children

    3:30 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. - Regular Mass

4. National Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe

The National Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Makati will observe the following activities:

  • Holy Thursday (2 April)

    7:00 A.M. - Chrism Mass (Manila Cathedral)

    5:00 P.M. - Mass of the Lord's Supper

    7:00 P.M. - Reposition of the Blessed Sacrament (Altar of Repose)

  • Good Friday (3 April)

    4:00 A.M. - Parish-wide Stations of the Cross

    12:00 P.M. - Siete Palabras (Seven Last Words)

    5:30 P.M. - Procession of the Lord's Burial

    9:00 P.M. - Soledad Procession

  • Black Saturday (4 April)

    6:00 A.M. - Morning Prayer

    8:00 P.M. - Easter Vigil

  • Easter Sunday (5 April)

    4:00 A.M. - Easter Sunday (Salubong) Procession

    ***Regular Sunday Mass Schedule resumes

Holy Week 2026

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph