Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor face a neighborhood gone wrong

The story centers on the Platt family, whose quiet suburban life is shattered when their street is suddenly uprooted from reality and relocated to an unknown, disorienting environment. As familiar surroundings twist into something unrecognizable, the family must rely on one another to endure the growing dangers and uncertainty surrounding them.

Joining Hathaway and McGregor are rising stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery, adding emotional depth to the film’s core family dynamic.

Behind the scenes, Mitchell reunites with a powerhouse creative team, including cinematographer Michael Gioulakis and composer Michael Giacchino, whose score is expected to heighten the film’s eerie and suspenseful tone. The project is also backed by top-tier producers, including J. J. Abrams, further elevating anticipation for the release.

With its unsettling premise and a teaser hinting at a world where even home is no longer safe, The End of Oak Street positions itself as a gripping cinematic event that fuses intimate storytelling with large-scale spectacle.

The film rolls out internationally starting 12 August, with a North American debut slated shortly after.