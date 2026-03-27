‘Yorme’ shoulders PUJ subsidies, offers free rides

Under the program, the city will pay participating drivers approximately P3,000 per day, depending on their vehicle type. The subsidy ensures a guaranteed income for operators and drivers while eliminating fare costs for passengers.

“I will rent the jeeps and the drivers. Payment is guaranteed every day,” Domagoso said. “The operator has an income, the driver has an income. It’s a sure thing. The gas stations and Manila businesses benefit, and most importantly, our commuters pay nothing if the jeep they board is part of the city program.”

The mayor estimated that more than 1,400 jeepneys will participate, potentially serving 100,000 passengers daily across Manila and neighboring areas.

The plan was developed within 48 hours to address a global oil crisis that has slashed drivers’ daily take-home pay to as low as P200. Domagoso characterized the city’s intervention as a “pantawid,” or a temporary bridge, noting that national government assistance has been limited.

The free ride program is scheduled to run for five days over a two-week period: Monday and Tuesday of the first week, and Monday through Wednesday of the following week. Officials said the program could be extended depending on available funding.