Safe water reaches remote Zamboanga City Island

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) conducted a two-day site visit in Zamboanga City on 30–31 March to promote ongoing programs and inspect its desalination and water filtration project in a remote island community.

Acting Secretary Atty. Juan Miguel Cuna led the agency’s water security initiatives, including a visit to one of three filtration systems installed in Region 9. The DENR said thousands of residents in Barangay Tumatulab now have access to domestic and potable water under the government’s water security efforts in one of the city’s most isolated communities.