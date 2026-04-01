Safe water reaches remote Zamboanga City Island

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) conducted a two-day site visit in Zamboanga City on 30–31 March to promote ongoing programs and inspect its desalination and water filtration project in a remote island community.
Acting Secretary Atty. Juan Miguel Cuna led the agency’s water security initiatives, including a visit to one of three filtration systems installed in Region 9. The DENR said thousands of residents in Barangay Tumatulab now have access to domestic and potable water under the government’s water security efforts in one of the city’s most isolated communities.
“From deep wells to safe water, DENR’s filtration system now serves 4,000 Tumatulab Island residents,” the agency said in a Facebook post. Residents previously relied on underground water and traveled for up to one hour and 30 minutes by boat to the mainland to buy safe drinking water.
The Zamboanga City government said the DENR project aims to provide clean and safe water to geographically isolated communities, highlighting the agency’s role in advancing water security initiatives.
“Cuna’s visit underscores the DENR’s commitment to strengthening water security, promoting climate-resilient infrastructure, and enhancing collaboration with local government units in delivering essential environmental services,” the city government said.
The DENR also visited the biodiversity-rich Pasonanca Natural Park, an ASEAN Heritage Park declared in 2024. The inspection and community engagement activities also served to promote the agency’s upcoming environmental programs in the region and nationwide.