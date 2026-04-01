Pinoy inventions take centerstage

Th facility is designed to serve as a collaborative space for researchers, startups, and investors to turn prototypes into viable enterprises.

“For years, we have invested in research, strengthened our laboratories, and nurtured Filipino talent,” Solidum said during the opening ceremony.

“Today, we affirm that our work does not end with discovery. It must continue until innovation reaches the marketplace, benefits communities, creates jobs, and improves lives,” he added.

The hub will provide researchers and startups with access to shared facilities, advanced equipment, and mentorship programs.

It will also facilitate industry matching and technology pitching sessions in priority sectors, including agriculture, health technologies, renewable energy, and digital solutions.

Solidum cited that the accompanying exhibit center showcases the ingenuity of Filipino entrepreneurs, but stressed that these displayed technologies must become job-generating businesses rather than remain on shelves as prototypes.

“Through this center, we want our fellow citizens to have a ‘money-looking’ attitude — and that is a positive attitude,” Solidum said. “We want them to see the opportunities here and be inspired to invest.”

Meantime, DoST Assistant Secretary Napoleon Juanillo Jr. said the PROPEL center is part of a curated network of services intended to propel science and technology forward. He described the hub as a physical connection between enterprise and the “heart of science,” where theoretical ideas are refined into real-world solutions.

The facility will host regular workshops, policy discussions, and rotating thematic exhibits to communicate the impact of DoST-supported projects to decision-makers and the general public.