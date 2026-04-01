New publication digs deep into Phl food and culture

This complexity and harmony are thoughtfully conveyed in the 198-page volume, a veritable gathering of scholars and practitioners. Contributors include Alvina and aquaculturist Norberto Chingcuanco; historians Milagros Guerrero and Mercedes Planta; the late archaeologist Victor Paz; anthropologist-archaeologist Jesus Peralta; Cordilleran anthropologist Patricia Afable; conservator Orlando Abinion; and researcher-author Norma Respicio.

Also featured are chef-visual artist Claude Tayag, researcher John Claude Renan Salluta, scientist Francis Magbanua, environmental science researcher Lemnuel Aragones, chef-essayist Datu Shariff Pendatun, restaurateur and material culture collector Armand Cating, Raymond Santiago of MusKKat, and curatorial associate Mauri Lyn Doblado.

The book’s photography — evocative of a museum exhibition — is by At Maculangan, while Onofre Cabading serves as designer. The essays, compact yet rich in insight, are complemented by images drawn from the institution’s collection. As Guerrero notes in her foreword, these visuals serve as “evidences of our marvelous ingenuity.”

Multi-pronged

In his essay on “old food plants,” Paz argues that understanding food requires a multi-pronged approach, engaging not only archaeology but also history, anthropology and linguistics. He discusses traditional sustenance such as yams, millet, sorghum and Job’s tears.

Rice, a cornerstone of Filipino life, is examined by Peralta, who also writes about the Ifugao rice drink bayah. Tayag explores fermentation through buro, while Afable discusses Cordillera fermented food and introduces the Ifugao rack called haldak, typically found near the hearth.