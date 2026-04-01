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Gov’t welcomes 99 OFWs from Kuwait

Gov’t welcomes 99 OFWs from Kuwait
PHOTO courtesy of DMW/FB
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At least 99 Filipinos arrived safely at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Tuesday, fleeing escalating tensions in the Middle East with the assistance of the Department of Migrant Workers.

The group arrived at Terminal 3 at noon aboard Gulf Air Flight 154. Among the repatriated was Peppard Mangubat, an overseas Filipino worker who had been employed at a US military base in Kuwait.

Gov’t welcomes 99 OFWs from Kuwait
99 Filipinos return from Kuwait amid Middle East tensions

“The services and assistance provided by the government is excellent,” Mangubat said upon his arrival. “I appreciated their services so much.”

Filipino repatriation
Middle East crisis
NAIA arrivals

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