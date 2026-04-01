Gov’t welcomes 99 OFWs from Kuwait

At least 99 Filipinos arrived safely at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Tuesday, fleeing escalating tensions in the Middle East with the assistance of the Department of Migrant Workers.
The group arrived at Terminal 3 at noon aboard Gulf Air Flight 154. Among the repatriated was Peppard Mangubat, an overseas Filipino worker who had been employed at a US military base in Kuwait.
“The services and assistance provided by the government is excellent,” Mangubat said upon his arrival. “I appreciated their services so much.”