Xiaomi all in on ‘Human × Car × Home’

Xiaomi on 2 March 2026 unveiled the Xiaomi 17 Series in the Philippines, introducing the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra alongside the new Xiaomi Pad 8 Series and a refreshed AIoT lineup that spans scooters, wearables and audio devices.

The Xiaomi 17 Series anchors the launch, with the company again highlighting its partnership with Leica. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features Xiaomi’s first 1-inch LOFIC main camera sensor paired with the Light Fusion 1050L sensor, which Xiaomi said enhances HDR performance. It also carries a Leica 200MP 75–100mm camera with mechanical optical zoom built to Leica APO standards to minimize ghosting and color fringing. Xiaomi said the system can extend to a 400mm equivalent focal length through advanced sensor technology. Video recording supports Dolby Vision or ACES Log at up to 4K 120fps on the main and telephoto cameras.

The Xiaomi 17, positioned as the more compact flagship, uses the Light Fusion 950 sensor and a Leica 60mm floating telephoto lens designed for portraits, macro and zoom. It also features a 50MP front camera and supports 4K 60fps Dolby Vision and Log recording.

Both devices run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform. Xiaomi lists the Xiaomi 17 with a 6,330mAh battery and up to 100W wired charging, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra carries a 6,000mAh battery with up to 90W wired charging. Both support 50W wireless charging and feature LTPO OLED displays with up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. The phones carry IP68 ratings and Xiaomi’s Guardian Structure, which includes reinforced glass and aluminum frames.

Beyond smartphones, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi Pad 8 and Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro, aimed at users seeking productivity in a slim form. Both tablets feature an 11.2-inch 3.2K display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness, paired with a 9,200mAh battery. The Pad 8 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform with 67W charging and offers up to 512GB storage, while the Pad 8 runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 with 45W charging. The tablets operate on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 with Xiaomi HyperAI features and support accessories such as the Focus Pen Pro and keyboard attachments.

Completing the launch is a broader AIoT lineup that includes the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 Series, Xiaomi Watch 5 powered by Wear OS, the UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W, Xiaomi Tag for item tracking, and REDMI Buds 8 Pro with active noise cancellation.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra with 512GB storage is priced at P99,999, with an online preorder price of P84,999 via Xiaomi’s official Shopee store. Preorders come with a free Xiaomi Watch 5 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit. The Xiaomi 17 is priced at P53,599 for the 256GB model, with a preorder price of P49,999, and P55,999 for the 512GB model, with a preorder price of P53,999. Preorders include a Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm, with additional promotional perks and a chance to win a Leica Q3 camera.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 retails for P29,999, while the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro 8GB+256GB variant retails for P38,999. The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 Ultra is priced at P46,999, the Xiaomi Watch 5 at P18,999, Xiaomi Tag at P899 for a single pack and P2,799 for a four-pack, and REDMI Buds 8 Pro at P3,999.