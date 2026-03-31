Vogue’s Earth issue is here: The Sorsogon Harvest Story

It’s all about a community harvest exchange that founder Ayesha Vera-Yu says is basically "in our DNA," inspired by old-school bartering and her grandfather’s stories.

Maria Isabela looks incredible in the spread, wearing pieces by designers like Rajo Laurel and Jaggy Glarino while being photographed by Artu Nepomuceno and Archie Geotina.

The issue keeps that globetrotting energy going, hopping over to the volcanic rocks of O’ahu where Vogue Open Casting finalist Charissa Bigornia poses for photographer Harold Julian. Charissa, who moved from Manila to Hawaii as a baby, says modeling is like showing a piece of your soul.