Vogue’s Earth issue is here: The Sorsogon Harvest Story

For its latest Earth issue, Vogue Philippines is getting its hands dirty—in the best way possible. They’ve headed down to Sorsogon to hang out with cover model Maria Isabela Galeria, who is actually a local there. She’s joined by the folks from Ark Solves, a social impact group running a cool program called Feed Back.
It’s all about a community harvest exchange that founder Ayesha Vera-Yu says is basically "in our DNA," inspired by old-school bartering and her grandfather’s stories.
Maria Isabela looks incredible in the spread, wearing pieces by designers like Rajo Laurel and Jaggy Glarino while being photographed by Artu Nepomuceno and Archie Geotina.
The issue keeps that globetrotting energy going, hopping over to the volcanic rocks of O’ahu where Vogue Open Casting finalist Charissa Bigornia poses for photographer Harold Julian. Charissa, who moved from Manila to Hawaii as a baby, says modeling is like showing a piece of your soul.
Meanwhile, in Patagonia, Romina Cardillo is literally growing clothes from fermented bacteria (a biomaterial called Celium), and in London, designer Phoebe English gets real about the "panic-inducing" impact the fashion world has on the planet.
It’s not all heavy environmental talk, though. There’s plenty of creative spark to go around.
Alexi Lubomirski is sharing stunning flower photos from his new book to help out a children’s charity, and back in Bicol, Milo Naval is building minimalist installations that blend right into the landscape.
Between Isabel Sicat’s hand-painted batik and a decade-long friendship between Joseph Bagasao and Ken Samudio, the whole vibe is about connection. As editor-in-chief Bea Valdes puts it, whether we’re in heels or barefoot, it’s all about rooting ourselves in "this good earth."