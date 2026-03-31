Teacher nabbed in Leyte buy-bust

PALO, Leyte — A public high school teacher was arrested in a buy-bust operation for allegedly selling illegal drugs in Barangay Padoga, Calubian, Leyte on Monday, 30 March 2026.
The suspect, identified only as alias “Teddy,” 39, is a teacher at Felix Caneja Lafuente National High School and a resident of Barangay Gutosan, Calubian.
Authorities recovered several sachets containing suspected shabu with a total weight of 5.77 grams, valued at ₱39,236 based on Dangerous Drugs Board estimates. Also seized was a sachet of suspected dried marijuana leaves weighing 2.47 grams, valued at ₱296.40.
Police said the items were marked and inventoried at the scene in the presence of the suspect and required witnesses.
Acting Calubian Municipal Police Station chief Niño Cabañas said the suspect is listed as a high-value individual.
“We remain committed to keeping Calubian safe. Calubian Pulis will continue to exert all efforts in combating crimes involving illegal drugs and other criminal activities,” he said.
Cabañas also urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to authorities.