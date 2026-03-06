P1.3-M shabu seized in Tacloban drug sting

TACLOBAN CITY – An unemployed individual who ranks high in the police’s priority list in the anti-drug campaign was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted in Tacloban City on 5 March 2026.

The Tacloban City Police Office (TCPO) said the suspect, identified as alias “Mar,” was arrested after he sold suspected shabu to undercover police in Brgy. 77 Bañez Ville.

TCPO chief P/Col. Noelito Getigan said the suspect is a High-Value Individual (HVI) and listed ranked 8 in the Regional Priority Target List (RPTL).

The operation was conducted by of City Police Drug Enforcement Unit (CPDEU) in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 8 (PDEA-8).

Confiscated from the suspect were 14 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, five knot-tied transparent plastic sachets with suspected shabu, suspect’s personal belongings, and the bogus money used in the operation.

The suspected shabu weighing approximately 190 grams is worth P1.29 million based on the valuation of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

Getigan said confiscated pieces of evidence were marked and inventoried at the place of arrest in the presence of invited witnesses and suspect, as mandated by law.

He commended the operating units for the successful operation and emphasized the strong commitment of TCPO to eradicating illegal drugs.

“TCPO will continue its intelligence-driven operations against illegal drugs. We will not allow illegal activities to destroy individual and families. We remain steadfast in keeping Tacloban City safe and orderly,” he said.

The suspect is now under the custody of TCPO for proper documentation and the filing of appropriate charges.