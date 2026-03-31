Stop online lies

If there is a genuine intent to address fake news, Congress must be prepared to impose meaningful obligations on these platforms. First, mandate the full transparency of algorithms. Platforms should be required to disclose how their content is amplified and prioritized. Without this, accountability is impossible.

Second, require identity verification for accounts that reach large audiences. Anonymity has its place, but it should not shield coordinated networks that spread disinformation. A tiered system can preserve privacy for ordinary users while ensuring that influential accounts are traceable.

Third, impose strict liability standards for platforms that fail to act on demonstrably false and harmful content. If traditional media can be held accountable for libel, there is no reason digital platforms should operate under a different and more permissive regime.

Fourth, establish an independent regulatory body with technical expertise to audit platforms regularly. Self-regulation has proven inadequate. Oversight must be institutional, continuous, and backed by enforcement power.

Fifth, require real-time disclosure of paid political content and its funding sources. Secretive influence campaigns erode democratic processes. Transparency must be non-negotiable, especially during an election period.

Sixth, invest in digital literacy programs that equip citizens with the ability to critically assess information. Regulation alone cannot solve the problem. An informed public is the strongest defense against manipulation.

Seventh, encourage international cooperation. Disinformation does not respect borders. Coordinated standards across jurisdictions will prevent bad actors from exploiting regulatory gaps.

This is not about censorship. It is about restoring integrity to the public square. The current system allows a handful of private companies to shape national conversations without the commensurate responsibility. That imbalance must be corrected.

The longer we delay, the more entrenched these systems become. Fake news does not just misinform. It undermines institutions, distorts policy debates, and erodes trust. If Congress and stakeholders are serious about governance in the digital age, then the question is no longer whether to regulate, but how soon and how decisively it can be done.