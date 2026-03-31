Sinag Maynila Review: Del Mundo (2025)

The documentary makes use of talking heads, in black and white, of those who worked with Del Mundo, as well as scholars like Patrick Campos. Meanwhile, restored and enhanced clips from classic films bring these works back to life.

Importantly, the film avoids becoming a mere tribute piece. It does not feel fanatical or blindly reverent. Instead, it presents a heartfelt and genuine study of Del Mundo’s work. While Tolentino’s admiration for his subject is evident, it is balanced by thoughtful insight and critical distance.

The documentary also touches on long-standing issues within Philippine cinema, including the resistance to criticism—something that existed even during Del Mundo’s time and persists today. It highlights the importance of film preservation, as these films are not just artistic outputs but vital cultural records that must be protected.

Despite its intellectual depth, the documentary is not heavy-handed. It has moments of humor, and its pacing keeps it engaging throughout. More importantly, it carries a clear advocacy: that film is a crucial document of Filipino identity, culture, and history.

In a time when the Philippine film industry—particularly mainstream cinema—appears to be struggling, Del Mundoserves as both a reminder and a call to action. It encourages filmmakers, artists, and audiences to take cinema seriously—not as a path to fame, but as a meaningful artistic and cultural endeavor.

Ultimately, the documentary places Del Mundo’s legacy within the history of Philippine cinema, tracing its evolution through his work and showing that his path was driven by purpose, not accident. Even today, Del Mundo remains a figure who shuns the spotlight, focusing instead on what truly matters: the enduring value of Philippine cinema.

Screenings are scheduled on Tuesday, 31 March, at 1:00 PM at Uptown Mall BGC Cinema 4, and on Wednesday, 1 April, at 1:00 PM at Venice Grand Canal Taguig Cinema 1.

The festival has been extended until 1 April. Follow Sinag Maynila for schedule updates.