Samsung unveils Galaxy A57 5G, A37 5G with AI features and long-term support

The Galaxy A57 5G leads the lineup with upgraded AI-powered tools designed to simplify everyday tasks. These include voice transcription for calls and recordings, AI-assisted content selection, and photo editing features such as Object Eraser and Best Face, which help refine images and group shots. Both models also support Circle to Search with Google, enabling users to identify multiple objects within images simultaneously.

Camera performance remains a key highlight, with both devices equipped with a 50-megapixel main sensor and enhanced Nightography capabilities for improved low-light photography. The A57 5G further boosts image processing for sharper detail and faster shutter speeds, while AI-based scene optimization enhances portraits and color balance.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy A57 5G features upgraded processing power and a 5,000mAh battery capable of lasting up to two days under typical usage. Both devices sport 6.7-inch displays with up to 120Hz refresh rates and are rated IP68 for water and dust resistance, adding durability for everyday use.

Samsung also emphasized longevity, offering up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades, alongside six years of security updates. The devices are protected by Samsung Knox Vault, a hardware-based security system designed to safeguard sensitive data.

The Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G are now available in authorized stores nationwide, with multiple color options and promotional bundles, including free accessories and discounted companion devices for a limited time.