Rock first, noise out: Basti Artadi draws the line at Wolfgang’s Davao reunion show

Taking the microphone, he addressed the situation head-on. “If you want to do your freedom of speech, go to the fu— hallways. Right here is rock n’ roll country. Keep quiet so I can continue,” he said, making it clear that the stage was reserved for music—not interruptions.

Clips that circulated online show the vocalist issuing multiple warnings before ultimately signaling security. “Get that fu— guy outta here,” Artadi instructed, prompting immediate action. The crowd responded with loud cheers as the individual was escorted out, restoring order inside the venue.

Despite the moment quickly gaining traction online, Artadi pushed back against interpretations that framed the incident as politically charged. “Everybody is making this something it isn’t. Tonight is about music, not politics,” he said in a follow-up statement.

The band pressed on with their set, seamlessly returning to form with a performance of “Anino,” reaffirming the energy that has long defined Wolfgang’s live shows.

Now deep into their highly anticipated reunion tour, Wolfgang continues to reconnect with fans across the country, with their final stop set for Cebu on April 19—closing a chapter that has reignited the raw, unfiltered spirit of Filipino rock.