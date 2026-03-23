Get, Get Aw! The Final Blast: SexBomb Girls set explosive ‘rAWnd 6’

Rochelle Pangilinan made the announcement with signature fire and nostalgia, calling on generations of fans who grew up with the group’s infectious energy:

“MGA PINALAKI NG SEXBOMB! Ito na. Ang pinakahihintay. PUKSAAN NA!!! rAWnd 6. April 30, 2026, Thursday, 8pm. SMDC Open Grounds,”

“Mula rAWnd 1 hanggang rAWnd 5… lahat ng saya, luha, laban, at tagumpay — dadalhin namin sa isang huling pasabog! Get get aww,”

What began as a reunion quickly transformed into a full-blown phenomenon. From their opening show at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to multiple nights at the Mall of Asia Arena, the group has proven that their connection with fans remains as electric as ever.

But beyond the glitter and choreography lies a deeper story—one of resilience.

Following their recent performances, Rochelle opened up about the emotional highs and challenges behind the scenes, revealing how the group leaned on their supporters through every setback:

“Sa Round 3 ,4, 5 kasama namin kayo.. Nasaksihan ng LAHAT ang aming roller coaster ride sa concert na ’to,”

“Nagkaroon ng mga problema.. hindi nyo kmi binash bagkus.. tinulungan nyo kaming makabangon muli,”

Her message resonated with longtime followers who have witnessed not just the group’s evolution, but their unwavering spirit.

“Muling pinalakas ang loob sa kabila ng unti unti kaming nalalagas at aaminin kong.. pinanghinaan ng loob.. At sa aming pagbangon.. KAYO pa din ang kasama namin.. ang NAPAKALAKAS na palakpak at sigawan na nagsasabing nagtagumpay kami at HINDI NYO KAMI INIWAN,”

Now, as the countdown to rAWnd 6 begins, anticipation is at an all-time high. Marketed as the “final blast,” the upcoming show is expected to bring together everything the SexBomb Girls have delivered throughout their reunion run—bigger, louder, and more emotional than ever.

And the journey doesn’t stop there. With international shows lined up in the United States and Australia, the group is taking their legacy global—proving that the SexBomb phenomenon knows no borders.

For the fans who danced, cheered, and grew up with them, Get, Get Aw!has never just been a concert.

It’s a celebration of memories, a testament to loyalty—and one last chance to shout, dance, and relive the magic together.