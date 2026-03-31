Rider rescue

Dev recorded the pup rescue and posted the video on Instagram. Soon, netizens poured in the praises for the thoughtful food courier and the small dog, which was nearly run over by passing vehicles, wracking up 1.1 million views in a few days, India Today reports.

In China, a delivery rider also went out of his way to call for rescue and save a life.

As the rider was passing by a home in Guangzhou in southern China’s Guangdong province, he heard a man calling for help from inside.

The rider notified the police and firefighters arrived. After prying open the gate, they discovered a man tied up tightly on a bed, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports.

He was wrapped in a cotton quilt tied with a fishing net with several long zip ties wound around his neck all the way down to his ankles, according to SCMP.

The firefighters learned that the man had tied himself up as he was taking part in a viral online challenge called “zip tie escape,” which features people tying themselves up before trying to get free, SCMP reports.

The Guangzhou man went viral online, with many people expressing curiosity on how he managed to tie himself up in that way.