Record-setting Wemby lifts Spurs

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Victor Wembanyama bagged a season-high 41 points and scored the fastest double-double in National Basketball Association (NBA) history as the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a ninth straight victory with a 129-114 blowout of the Chicago Bulls on Monday.
Another dominant all-round offensive performance saw the Spurs pull away decisively after outscoring Chicago 35-19 in the second quarter, after only one point separated the two sides after the first period.
French star Wembanyama was once again the pivotal figure for San Antonio, who have emerged as genuine NBA title contenders since the mid-season All-Star Break with 19 wins and only two losses.
Wembanyama finished Monday’s game with 41 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal in a performance which underscored his status as one of the front-runners for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award.
Wembanyama’s double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds arrived just eight minutes and 31 seconds after he stepped on court, a new NBA record.
Stephon Castle backed Wembanyama with 21 points while four other Spurs players finished in double figures.
“Today wasn’t perfect as a team and personally,” Wembanyama said.
“I wish I was better, but it’s still satisfying.”
“The most fun part is that we’ve got a healthy locker room and we’re just happy as a whole because we get on together well on and off the court. We’re just loving the experience.”
San Antonio’s victory left them on 57-18 in the Western Conference, firmly on the shoulder of leaders Oklahoma City, who improved to 60-16 with a 114-110 overtime victory against Eastern Conference leaders Detroit.
Wembanyama’s rival and reigning Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, scored 47 points as the Thunder escaped with a win against a short-handed Detroit.
The Pistons went into the clash with their top-five leading scorers including Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren, all on the injured list.
However, a determined Pistons line-up led by seven points with three minutes remaining before Gilgeous-Alexander spearheaded a late rally that included 13 fourth-quarter points and eight more in overtime to shepherd the Thunder to the win.
“We have a never-die mentality,” Gilgeous-Alexander said afterwards.
“Seven points down with three minutes left is nothing to us. We knew that if we could get stops, we would give ourselves a chance. We just had to go out there and make players and we did a good job of that.”
The Los Angeles Lakers remain in third place in the Western Conference on 49-26 after easing past the Washington Wizards, 120-101.
With Lakers star Luka Doncic missing through suspension, it was left to LeBron James to lead the scoring with 21 points.