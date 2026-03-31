Record-setting Wemby lifts Spurs

French star Wembanyama was once again the pivotal figure for San Antonio, who have emerged as genuine NBA title contenders since the mid-season All-Star Break with 19 wins and only two losses.

Wembanyama finished Monday’s game with 41 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal in a performance which underscored his status as one of the front-runners for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award.

Wembanyama’s double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds arrived just eight minutes and 31 seconds after he stepped on court, a new NBA record.

Stephon Castle backed Wembanyama with 21 points while four other Spurs players finished in double figures.

“Today wasn’t perfect as a team and personally,” Wembanyama said.

“I wish I was better, but it’s still satisfying.”

“The most fun part is that we’ve got a healthy locker room and we’re just happy as a whole because we get on together well on and off the court. We’re just loving the experience.”

San Antonio’s victory left them on 57-18 in the Western Conference, firmly on the shoulder of leaders Oklahoma City, who improved to 60-16 with a 114-110 overtime victory against Eastern Conference leaders Detroit.

Wembanyama’s rival and reigning Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, scored 47 points as the Thunder escaped with a win against a short-handed Detroit.

The Pistons went into the clash with their top-five leading scorers including Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren, all on the injured list.

However, a determined Pistons line-up led by seven points with three minutes remaining before Gilgeous-Alexander spearheaded a late rally that included 13 fourth-quarter points and eight more in overtime to shepherd the Thunder to the win.

“We have a never-die mentality,” Gilgeous-Alexander said afterwards.

“Seven points down with three minutes left is nothing to us. We knew that if we could get stops, we would give ourselves a chance. We just had to go out there and make players and we did a good job of that.”

The Los Angeles Lakers remain in third place in the Western Conference on 49-26 after easing past the Washington Wizards, 120-101.

With Lakers star Luka Doncic missing through suspension, it was left to LeBron James to lead the scoring with 21 points.