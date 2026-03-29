‘Wemby’ powers Spurs to 8th straight win

San Antonio improved to 56-18, second in the Western Conference and only two games behind league leader Oklahoma City.

The Spurs, who have clinched their first playoff berth since 2019, are an NBA-best 24-2 since February 1 and often winning by big margins.

“Taking a lot of pride in it,” Wembanyama said. “Something none of us was used to until recently. It shows a lot of progress. Love it.”

In his third season, 2023 NBA Draft top pick Wembanyama has lifted the Spurs from 22-60 in his Rookie of the Year campaign to a legitimate title threat.

“I guess one big component I have better than my first two years is winning. Now we’re a winning team,” he said. “Just trying to enjoy the whole thing and be the best version of myself.”

A major reason for Wembanyama’s confidence is the defensive skill he and his teammates have displayed.

“I know we’re the best defense out there,” Wembanyama said. “We have guys that have shown all season they can adapt quick. They are coachable. We have just a great collective so I’ve got 100% trust in my teammates.”

“Wemby” delivered an impressive behind-the-back pass to set up a Castle slam dunk, the guard scoring 11 points early as the Spurs jumped ahead 46-24 just 2:30 into the second quarter on the way to a 67-45 half-time lead.

San Antonio led 102-79 after three quarters and scored the first 11 points of the fourth to help secure the victory.

The Bucks (29-44), playing without Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo for a sixth straight game due to a left knee injury, were eliminated from post-season contention, missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Milwaukee’s defeat secured no worse than play-in spots for Philadelphia, Charlotte, Orlando and Miami -- who hold the seventh through 10th spots in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia snapped Charlotte’s five-game win streak with a 118-114 road victory.