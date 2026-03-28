Sara equates dad’s battle to sovereignty

Malacañang was urged on Saturday to hold a high-stakes dialogue with Iran to ensure that the Philippine-bound oil in transit would safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz amid the widening United States-Israel conflict with Iran.

Senator Win Gatchalian, who heads the Senate Proactive Response and Oversight for Timely and Effective Crisis Strategy Committee, made the call as the Philippines scrambles to secure an oil source ahead of a looming supply shortage that has caused fuel prices to skyrocket.