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Sara equates dad’s battle to sovereignty

Sara equates dad’s battle to sovereignty
SENATOR Win Gatchalian
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Malacañang was urged on Saturday to hold a high-stakes dialogue with Iran to ensure that the Philippine-bound oil in transit would safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz amid the widening United States-Israel conflict with Iran.

Senator Win Gatchalian, who heads the Senate Proactive Response and Oversight for Timely and Effective Crisis Strategy Committee, made the call as the Philippines scrambles to secure an oil source ahead of a looming supply shortage that has caused fuel prices to skyrocket.

Sara equates dad’s battle to sovereignty
Senator Win Gatchalian urges talks with Iran to secure Phl oil supply

Talks with the Iranian leadership would aim to ensure that the oil shipments bound for the Philippines would be recognized as “neutral entities” and can pass through the Strait, which has been effectively closed since the war erupted on 28 February, particularly barring the passage of oil shipments to the US, Israel, and their allies.

Philippine oil supply
Strait of Hormuz passage
Iran-Philippines talks

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