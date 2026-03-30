Scout ranger officer killed, 2 soldiers wounded in Mindoro clash

The Second Infantry Division identified the fatality as 1st Lieutenant Dean Oyando, a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Madasigon” Class 2023 from Kalinga province.

“1st Lieutenant Dean Oyando embodied the courage and dedication of the Filipino soldier. His ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of peace strengthens our resolve to continue the mission he bravely carried out—to protect our communities and secure lasting peace in our area of responsibility,” says Colonel Michael Aquino, spokesman of the 2ID, in a statement.

The 2ID said two other soldiers were wounded, one of whom was brought to the AFP Medical Center (AFPMC) for further medical treatment.

The encounter happened as the NPA was celebrating its 57th anniversary.

The military said one NPA member was captured while the troops recovered one M16 rifle, a hand grenade, and improvised explosive device (IED) components from the encounter site.

Aquino said the government troops will sustain their military operations against the NPA to further weaken the armed group’s capability in the area.

“Our continuous operations have undeniably disrupted the armed group’s movements and significantly diminished their capabilities. The terrorist NPA cannot hide from the long arms of the government as we build on the ultimate sacrifice of our fallen comrade and continue to apply the full force of the command to prevent them from regrouping,” Aquino said.

He added that the operation against the communist group during its anniversary is “a main disruption on their plans.”

“We are seeing that their ability to operate is being steadily reduced; they continue to lose ground as our operations intensify,” Aquino added.

Meanwhile, the provincial government of Kalinga said it mourns the death of a brave son.

“A true son of Kalinga, he lived a life defined by courage, discipline, and unwavering dedication to service. As a Scout Ranger, he stood firm in the face of danger, upholding his sworn duty to protect the nation and its people,” the provincial government stated.

“His sacrifice is a solemn reminder of the price of peace and the valor of those who defend it,” it added.