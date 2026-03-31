Olongapo hosts 8th Robotics Cup program

Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. welcomed the participants of the event, citing that the 8th Olongapo City Robotics Cup cultivates young minds by providing problems that they need to overcome through creativity using robotics.

“Sa walong taon ng kompetisyong ito, patuloy nating nasasaksihan ang talino, creativity, teamwork, at galing ng mga kabataan sa pagbuo ng mga makabagong ideya at intelligent machines,” he added.

The Olongapo City Robotics Cup (OCRC) is an annual STEM education event organized by the Olongapo City Government in partnership with i-STREAM and the DOST-PSTO Zambales.

Organizer I-STREAM Education for Youth, through Company Executive Director Paul Viacrusis, said that the event aims to challenge the intellectual and critical thinking skills of “Olongapeño” youth, preparing them for a technology-driven future.

Viacrusis expressed his gratitude to Mayor Paulino for the continued support of the city government in the OCRC’s endeavor of creating future robotics geniuses in Olongapo City, and for making the event a platform for knowledge and ideas for students to get into robotics.

He also thanked the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Department of Education (DepEd) for supporting the event since its inception in 2017. He added that the event is a testament to the successful collaboration between private stakeholders, local government units, and government agencies.

Viacrusis also thanked A+ Solutions Dev Corp. for working closely with i-STREAM Education on the project execution.

The 8th Olongapo City Robotics Cup also showcased some of the inventions that the students created, including the “Pawlink,” a flood-responsive, quick-release dog harness with integrated GPS tracking via mobile app.

Other inventions shown during the event include the AC Robot, a cost-effective robot that collects algae in fish ponds and fish farms, and the Fish Bot, a solar-powered robot that allows fishermen to catch fish even during the night.