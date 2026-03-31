Obermair vows to put on a show

The Philippines and Tajikistan are competing at Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, at press time.

“I want to lead the way on the field with my experience and the quality I have. Together with the whole team, we can compete against Tajikistan and get the important win,” said Obermair, whose inclusion in the squad is a welcome development after Gerrit Holtmann begged off due to knee injury.

“Starting in a small fifth division club… you always have to believe in yourself. Even during times when things are not going as planned, you need to stay confident.”

Obermair may be a rookie to the national team but he is coming in with 300 appearances for six clubs and scored a total of 28 goals in his career.

He played for TSV 1860 Rosenheim, Bayern Munich II, Sturm Graz, Carl Zeiss Jena and 1. FC Magdeburg.

Obermair will link up with standouts like Bjorn Kristensen, Sandro Reyes, Jarvey Gayoso, Manny Ott, Zico Bailey, Alex Monis and Amani Aguinaldo.

Regardless of what happens in the Asian Cup Qualifiers, head coach Carles Cuadrat is excited to see his squad form an aggressive, fast-paced style of play that will help them in the long run.

“Beyond the results, it’s very exciting to see how an attacking playing system has taken root, allowing us to be the highest-scoring team in the group, with an average of three goals per game in the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers,” said Cuadrat, whose wards are also set to compete in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup from 24 July to 26 August.