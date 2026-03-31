Nueva Vizcaya police aid 53-year-old man with high blood pressure

Police officers from the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (1PMFC) helped a 53-year-old man who was having a hard time breathing due to high blood pressure during a checkpoint operation in Nueva Vizcaya on 28 March 2026.

According to a police report, the police officers were conducting a checkpoint operation at around 3:45 a.m. when they approached the man from Pinatawan Ong-ong in Hingyon, Ifugao. They saw that the man was having a hard time breathing and immediately gave him first aid.