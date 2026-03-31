Nueva Vizcaya police aid 53-year-old man with high blood pressure

Police officers from the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (1PMFC) helped a 53-year-old man who was having a hard time breathing due to high blood pressure during a checkpoint operation in Nueva Vizcaya on 28 March 2026.
According to a police report, the police officers were conducting a checkpoint operation at around 3:45 a.m. when they approached the man from Pinatawan Ong-ong in Hingyon, Ifugao. They saw that the man was having a hard time breathing and immediately gave him first aid.
Afterwards, they took the man to the Diadi Emergency Hospital for immediate medical attention. The incident highlighted the PNP’s Enhanced Managing Police Operations and Active Community Support.
PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. commended the service rendered by the police officers, citing, “Every second counts in emergencies, and our duty is to be ready. Sa bawat hakbang natin, layunin naming tiyakin na ligtas ang bawat Pilipino at may agarang tulong sa oras ng pangangailangan.”