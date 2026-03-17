Speed to the max: POCO launches X8 Pro Series in the Philippines

POCO has launched its X8 Pro Series in the Philippines, introducing the Pro Max variant for the first time alongside the standard model and a special Iron Man edition.
The new lineup targets users looking for high-performance devices, with a focus on speed, battery life, and gaming capabilities.
Leading the series is the POCO X8 Pro Max, powered by the Dimensity 9500s chipset, built on a 3nm process and designed for heavy multitasking and gaming. The standard POCO X8 Pro runs on the Dimensity 8500-Ultra platform, offering improved graphics performance and power efficiency over its predecessor.
Both devices feature performance enhancements aimed at smoother gameplay and reduced power consumption, along with upgraded cooling systems to manage heat during intensive use.
The Pro Max carries the largest battery in the brand’s lineup at 8,500mAh, while the X8 Pro comes with a 6,500mAh battery. Both support fast charging and reverse charging, allowing users to power other devices.
On the display side, the devices feature high-brightness AMOLED screens designed for outdoor visibility, paired with stereo speakers supporting high-resolution audio.
The series also introduces a premium design with durable materials and high-level dust and water resistance, as well as improved camera systems with 50-megapixel main sensors and AI-powered features.
Running on Xiaomi HyperOS 3, the devices offer cross-device connectivity and built-in tools for productivity and daily use.
A standout in the lineup is the POCO X8 Pro Iron Man Edition, featuring a custom design and user interface inspired by the Marvel character, with black-and-gold accents and themed system visuals.
The POCO X8 Pro Max starts at P18,999, while the POCO X8 Pro begins at P15,499. The Iron Man Edition is priced at P18,999.
The devices are available through online platforms including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop, with an early bird sale running from 17 to 26 March.