Speed to the max: POCO launches X8 Pro Series in the Philippines

On the display side, the devices feature high-brightness AMOLED screens designed for outdoor visibility, paired with stereo speakers supporting high-resolution audio.

The series also introduces a premium design with durable materials and high-level dust and water resistance, as well as improved camera systems with 50-megapixel main sensors and AI-powered features.

Running on Xiaomi HyperOS 3, the devices offer cross-device connectivity and built-in tools for productivity and daily use.

A standout in the lineup is the POCO X8 Pro Iron Man Edition, featuring a custom design and user interface inspired by the Marvel character, with black-and-gold accents and themed system visuals.

The POCO X8 Pro Max starts at P18,999, while the POCO X8 Pro begins at P15,499. The Iron Man Edition is priced at P18,999.

The devices are available through online platforms including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop, with an early bird sale running from 17 to 26 March.