NCRPO busts illegal sale of unregistered weight-loss drug

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) dismantled the illegal sale of unregistered Tirzepatide products in an entrapment operation on Monday, 30 March, in Quezon City.
Operatives of the Quezon City Police District-Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, in coordination with the Philippine Air Force-Armed Forces of the Philippines Directorate for Intelligence, conducted a buy-bust operation that led to the arrest of two suspects while transacting the prohibited items.
Authorities seized multiple vials of Tirzepatide in varying dosages, bacteriostatic water used for dilution, packaging materials, labeling stickers, mobile phones used for coordination and marked money.
Police said the case stemmed from monitoring of online platforms where Tirzepatide was being marketed as a weight-loss solution. A prior test-buy, validated by the Food and Drug Administration, confirmed that the products were unregistered, making their sale illegal and potentially hazardous to consumers.
Charges for violation of Republic Act 9711, or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, are being prepared for inquest proceedings.