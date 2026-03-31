NCRPO busts illegal sale of unregistered weight-loss drug

Operatives of the Quezon City Police District-Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, in coordination with the Philippine Air Force-Armed Forces of the Philippines Directorate for Intelligence, conducted a buy-bust operation that led to the arrest of two suspects while transacting the prohibited items.

Authorities seized multiple vials of Tirzepatide in varying dosages, bacteriostatic water used for dilution, packaging materials, labeling stickers, mobile phones used for coordination and marked money.