Nanay Sally finds justice at last

For the Kababaihan Partylist, the ruling was more than a legal victory. It reflected the obstacles many Filipinos, particularly women, face in seeking justice.

“This is a welcome development. After years of uncertainty and hardship, Nanay Sally is finally home,” the group said. “Her acquittal is a powerful reminder that justice must remain within reach — especially for those who are unheard, underrepresented, or who struggle to navigate the legal system.”

Ujano, a former national coordinator of Philippines Against Child Trafficking, was arrested in November 2021 in connection with a 2005 ambush in Quezon province. Her case drew sharp criticism from human rights groups, who described it as emblematic of the legal challenges faced by advocates.

Kababaihan Partylist, which helped the Ujano family navigate the legal process, said the case underscored the systemic gaps in access to legal support. The group connected the family with the Britanico Sarmiento and Ringler Law Offices, which strengthened her defense.

For Ujano’s family, the acquittal ended years of emotional and legal strain.

“The Court of Appeals decision affirms what we have long known — that the accusations against our mother were baseless. Today, goodness and love prevailed. Nanay Sally is finally coming home,” said her son, Klaro Ujano.

Department of Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez noted the broader significance of the ruling, emphasizing that access to justice is critical.

“Nanay Sally’s acquittal shows why access to justice matters, especially for those who may not have the means or the voice to navigate the system on their own,” Gutierrez said.

Rights groups also hailed the decision as both a victory and a call to action.

The Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates described the acquittal as a testament to persistent and collective effort, while warning that others remain detained under questionable charges.

Amnesty International called Ujano’s ordeal a “miscarriage of justice” and urged the government to review cases filed under anti-terror and related laws, highlighting a broader pattern affecting activists and development workers.

Reuniting with her family during Women’s Month, Ujano expressed relief after more than four years of legal uncertainty.

“Finally, truth and justice prevailed. Miracles do happen,” she said.

Kababaihan Partylist emphasized that while Ujano’s release offered hope, it also exposed a deeper reality: for many women, justice remains difficult to access without sustained support.

“For many women, the absence of support can mean years of waiting, uncertainty, and silence,” the group said.