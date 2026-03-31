Mom turns heads in wedding gown at sons’ graduation

A mother drew attention online after attending her sons’ graduation ceremonies in a wedding gown in Mariveles, Bataan on 26 March 2026.
Mary Grace Computo Gundayao said she chose to wear her wedding dress as a symbol of pride in her children’s achievements, noting that all three of her sons received awards. Due to financial constraints, she used the same gown for multiple school events.
“Proud lang naman ako as a mom. Disente naman tingnan,” she said, adding: “Hindi lang anak mo ang umaakyat sa stage, kasama ka rin sa bawat hakbang na ‘yan.”
Gundayao, who has sons in Grade 6, Grade 4, and Grade 8, said the moment was as much hers as it was theirs. “Yung mga puyat mo. Yung pagod mo. Yung sakripisyo at tahimik mong suporta. Hindi man ikaw ang may medalya, alam mong parte ka ng tagumpay na ‘yan.”
Her choice of outfit drew mixed reactions online, with many praising her confidence and expressing support, while others found it unconventional. Despite this, Gundayao said she remains focused on celebrating her children’s success. “Itaas mo rin ang ulo mo… Dahil ang bawat batang nagtatagumpay, may magulang na hindi sumuko.”