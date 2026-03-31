BingoPlus powers Philippine Open into International Series

The Philippine Open will return from 12 to 15 November 2026 at Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club, with BingoPlus stepping up as title partner as the tournament joins The International Series calendar.
The move elevates Asia’s oldest national open onto a global stage, linking it to the pathway toward the LIV Golf League and boosting its competitive stature. Organizers said the partnership builds on the success of last year’s International Series event in the country, which drew top international players and strong local support.
Filipino star Miguel Tabuena is set to return alongside 2025 champion Julien Sale, setting up a high-profile field as the event aims to further grow the sport and showcase Philippine golf to a global audience.