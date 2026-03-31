Makabayan urges House to focus on relief efforts in joint hearing

Makabayan honed in on the need to address profiteering conducted by oil firms that disproportionately adjust their prices based on the current global prices instead of the price that they bought their oil.

“The joint hearings must be anchored on the people’s demands, not on protecting oil superprofits or preserving a policy regime that has consistently failed the public,” they said.

Dy said that the hearings were going to be set right after the Holy Week break and would include committees that are concerned with critical sectors such as energy, food security, labor, transportation, and economic management.

The House speaker underscored the importance of coordinating with the executive sector in identifying solutions for the public.

“We want to hear directly from our economic managers and frontline agencies so we have the information we need to come up with measures that can help our people cope with the impact of the Middle East conflict,” he said.