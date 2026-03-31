Makabayan urges House to focus on relief efforts in joint hearing

Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc sought for the House of Representatives to focus on solutions that directly answer the ongoing oil crisis that has affected both the public and private sectors in the community.
The solons message comes after the order of House Speaker and Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino “Bojie” Dy for various committees to conduct joint hearings to formulate a comprehensive and sustainable legislative response to various issues.
Makabayan emphasized that any proposed measures should lead to solutions that catered to the general public such as workers, drivers, farmers, fisherfolk, and commuters.
“What people need is urgent, decisive legislation that directly lowers prices, stops profiteering, and dismantles the failed deregulation framework that has enabled cartel behavior for decades,” their statement read.
The minority group urged the different committees to consider its proposed bills which sought to abolish the Oil Deregulation Law, impose regulation that controls oil prices, and develop mechanisms that defend the country against supply shocks.
Makabayan honed in on the need to address profiteering conducted by oil firms that disproportionately adjust their prices based on the current global prices instead of the price that they bought their oil.
“The joint hearings must be anchored on the people’s demands, not on protecting oil superprofits or preserving a policy regime that has consistently failed the public,” they said.
Dy said that the hearings were going to be set right after the Holy Week break and would include committees that are concerned with critical sectors such as energy, food security, labor, transportation, and economic management.
The House speaker underscored the importance of coordinating with the executive sector in identifying solutions for the public.
“We want to hear directly from our economic managers and frontline agencies so we have the information we need to come up with measures that can help our people cope with the impact of the Middle East conflict,” he said.