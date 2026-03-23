Senate may hold special session to pass P52.8B subsidy budget: Hontiveros

Senate Bill 1986 is the counterpart measure of House Bill 8495, filed by Hontiveros’ allies in the lower chamber.

The twin measures seek to expand subsidies for public utility vehicle drivers, including ride-hailing car operators, farmers, fisherfolk, and distressed overseas Filipino workers stranded in the Middle East, amid the worsening oil crisis caused by the United States-Israeli war on Iran.

Hontiveros stressed the need to swiftly pass the bills to ensure uninterrupted transport operations and food supply, despite skyrocketing fuel prices expected to rise further in the months ahead due to the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

She expressed confidence that the Senate’s version of the bill has a high chance of being passed, citing support from her peers.

“Although we have adjourned sine die, we can hold a special session even for a week, to pass this supplemental budget,” she said in Filipino in a radio interview, noting that a delayed government response could trigger inflation and economic slowdown. “When the price of oil increases, everything else follows, [like] food, electricity.”

Initial projections showed that it will take one to over a month before fuel prices drop once the bill granting President Marcos Jr. emergency powers to suspend or reduce the excise tax on petroleum becomes law.

According to Senate President Tito Sotto, the enrolled bill is still pending in the House of Representatives and has not yet been transmitted to Malacañang for Marcos’ approval.

The Chief Executive is adamant about signing the proposed law, which he certified as urgent, unfazed by the threat of an economic slowdown and the projected P236 billion in revenue loss.

Nevertheless, Hontiveros argued that a supplemental budget from Congress must complement the bill because prices of basic commodities and services are likely to spike during the lag period due to a lack of subsidies.