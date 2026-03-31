Leonen: Human judgment must remain at core of justice amid digital reforms

He explained that digitalization refers to converting paper-based records into secure and accessible digital formats, while AI involves more advanced data analysis that requires stricter safeguards.

He assured court personnel that the Judiciary’s approach to AI would follow an “augmented intelligence” model, where technology supports, but does not replace, human decision-making.

The ongoing digital transformation of the courts forms part of the Supreme Court’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022–2027, a five-year reform roadmap aimed at delivering faster and more responsive justice.

According to Leonen, digital systems enhance transparency and oversight by enabling real-time monitoring of case progress and workloads, reducing the need for additional reporting from lower courts.

This, he said, allows judges to focus on resolving cases while maintaining efficient supervision.

He added that digitalization has significantly cut delays in court processes, particularly in the transmission of records on appeal.

Tasks that previously took weeks or months can now be completed in seconds through electronic systems, subject to human review to ensure accuracy and accountability.

Leonen also highlighted how technology improves access to justice, especially for litigants in remote areas. With videoconferencing, hearings can proceed without requiring costly and time-consuming travel for parties and witnesses.

However, he cautioned that the shift to digital systems comes with cybersecurity risks.

Improper handling of passwords and misuse of official devices, he warned, could compromise sensitive judicial data, underscoring the need for strict adherence to cybersecurity protocols.

Despite concerns over automation, Leonen reassured court personnel that digitalization is meant to empower and not to replace the workforce.

He encouraged continuous training and upskilling, describing digital competence as both a necessity within the Judiciary and a valuable asset for future career opportunities.

The seminar forms part of ongoing efforts by the Supreme Court to strengthen institutional capacity as it advances reforms in the administration of justice.