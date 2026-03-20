Supreme Court sets rules on AI use in Judiciary

The Supreme Court has approved a governance framework regulating the use of artificial intelligence in the Judiciary, emphasizing that technology must remain human-centered and should not replace judicial decision-making.
In a resolution dated 18 February 2026, the SC En Banc adopted the “Governance Framework on the Use of Human-Centered Augmented Intelligence in the Judiciary,” setting guidelines for the ethical and responsible use of AI tools in courts.
The framework is anchored on three key principles: fairness, accountability and transparency, aimed at strengthening public trust in the judicial system.
The high court stressed that AI in the Judiciary should only assist human reasoning and must not replace the judgment of judges and justices.
“AI tools are meant to assist and enhance human cognitive skills, not replace human judgment and discernment,” the SC said.
Under the guidelines, no AI tool may be used without approval from the SC En Banc, with implementation to be carried out in phases starting with pilot testing.
The framework also requires full disclosure of AI use. Court personnel must indicate the tools used, their purpose, and the extent of human oversight, while remaining accountable for all outputs.
AI-generated outputs are prohibited from being the sole basis of court decisions, with human decision-makers retaining full responsibility for rulings.
The SC also emphasized the protection of privacy and sensitive information, warning that confidential data must not be processed using AI without proper authorization.
To ensure proper oversight, the court will establish a permanent committee that will guide the development and use of AI tools in the Judiciary.
The framework applies to judges, court personnel, users and third-party providers involved in AI systems used by the courts.
It also includes safeguards against bias and discrimination, requiring training programs to address risks such as algorithmic bias and automation errors.
The SC said the framework aligns with global standards and supports its Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022–2027, which seeks to build a more transparent, accountable and technology-driven Judiciary.