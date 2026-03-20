Supreme Court sets rules on AI use in Judiciary

Under the guidelines, no AI tool may be used without approval from the SC En Banc, with implementation to be carried out in phases starting with pilot testing.

The framework also requires full disclosure of AI use. Court personnel must indicate the tools used, their purpose, and the extent of human oversight, while remaining accountable for all outputs.

AI-generated outputs are prohibited from being the sole basis of court decisions, with human decision-makers retaining full responsibility for rulings.

The SC also emphasized the protection of privacy and sensitive information, warning that confidential data must not be processed using AI without proper authorization.

To ensure proper oversight, the court will establish a permanent committee that will guide the development and use of AI tools in the Judiciary.

The framework applies to judges, court personnel, users and third-party providers involved in AI systems used by the courts.

It also includes safeguards against bias and discrimination, requiring training programs to address risks such as algorithmic bias and automation errors.

The SC said the framework aligns with global standards and supports its Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022–2027, which seeks to build a more transparent, accountable and technology-driven Judiciary.